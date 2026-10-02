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A North Korean guard post and military fences on the North side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, are seen from a South Korean observatory in Paju on September 30, 2026. Seoul's military demanded an apology from North Korea on September 30, blaming them for a recent explosion in the demilitarised zone that severely injured three South Korean soldiers, a charge Pyongyang denies. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)/2026-09-30 14:05:40/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
북한의 DMZ 지뢰 도발… 그들의 진짜 속셈은 무엇인가
전경주 아산정책연구원 연구위원
입력 2026.10.02. 03:00
업데이트 2026.10.14. 10:11
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