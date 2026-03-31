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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (C) answers questions from an opposition lawmaker regarding her report on the results of her recent visit to the United States during a plenary session of the House of Representatives at Parliament in Tokyo on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)/2026-03-26 16:07:57/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
미국 총구가 중국을 향할 때, 일본은 '아시아의 이스라엘' 된다
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