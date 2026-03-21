"호르무즈 봉쇄, 결국 '미·중' 에너지 패권전쟁으로 이어질 것"

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<YONHAP PHOTO-6647> (FILES) This picture shows the Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the capital Doha, on February 6, 2017. Tehran on March 19, 2026, has carried out a series of attacks on Gulf energy sites, including on Qatar's huge Ras Laffan LNG facility, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gas field -- part of the world's largest natural gas reservoir. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)/2026-03-19 17:06:56/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
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입력 2026.03.21. 03:00
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